Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans, Dream11 Team Prediction in Pakistan Super League 2020: Tips to Pick Best Team for QUE vs MUL Clash in PSL Season 5

Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultans (Photo Credits: Twitter/Quetta Gladiators,Multan Sultans)

Quetta Gladiators (QUE) will take on Multan Sultans (MUL) in match 25 of the ongoing Pakistan Super League 2020. QUE vs MUL match will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 11, 2020 (Wednesday). Both teams are having contrasting seasons as Quetta Gladiators are at the bottom of team standings with six points while Multan Sultans occupy the top spot with 11 points. Fans searching for tips to create Dream11 Fantasy Team for Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans clash in PSL 2020, can scroll down below. Diana Baig, Pakistan Women’s Cricketer, Gives Pep Talk to Lahore Qalandars Ahead of PSL 2020 Encounter With Karachi Kings.

After a brilliant start, Quetta Gladiators have gone off the boil and have lost their last four games in the tournament as a result find themselves at the bottom of the points table. But a win could see them move as high as third in the team standings. On the other hand, Multan Sultans have lost just once in their seven games with the match against Karachi Kings being abandoned due to rain. The Shan Masood-led side will be looking for a win to put some daylight between them and the chasing pack.

Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Predictions: Wicket-Keepers – Sarfaraz Ahmed (QUE) and Zeeshan Ashraf (MUL) should be your keepers for this match.

Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Predictions: Batsmen – Shane Watson (QUE), Jason Roy (QUE), Rilee Rossouw (MUL) and James Vince (MUL) should be the specialist batsmen in your team.

Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Predictions: All-Rounders – Ben Cutting (QUE) and Moeen Ali (MUL) should be the all-rounders.

Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Predictions: Bowlers – The remaining slots in your team must be filled by Mohammad Hasnain (QUE), Sohail Khan (QUE) and Imran Tahir (MUL).

Shane Watson (QUE) will be important for the Gladiators if they are to get a win and can be picked as your captain. Imran Tahir (MUL) has been a standout performer for the Sultans and should be selected as your vice-captain.