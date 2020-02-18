Rahul Dravid's Son Shines Again! Samit Dravid Registers Second Double-Century Inside Two Months

Samit Dravid (Photo Credits: IANS)

Former Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid was arguably the best batsmen to have stepped onto the cricket field and it seems like his son Samit has inherited his batting skills too. In Under-14 cricket, the kid slammed a scintillating double-ton, his second in two months and is grabbing a lot of attention. Representing his school Mallya Aditi International in the BTR Shield Under-14 Group I, Division II Tournament, the right-handed batsman played a blistering knock and toiled the opposition bowlers. He took mere 146 deliveries to reach the landmark and mustered 33 boundaries in the process. Rahul Dravid’s Son Samit Impresses With a Double Century and Three Wickets.

His efforts guided his side to a mammoth total of 377 runs in the first innings. In reply, the team from Sri Kumaran Children's Academy never looked in the contest as they was bowled out for 110, losing the match by a comprehensive margin of 267 runs. Along with his prolific batting display, Samit displayed his abilities with the ball too and took two crucial wickets. Samit’s previous double ton came in December 2019 where he smashed 201 runs while playing for Vice-President's XI against Dharwad Zone.

Well, the junior Dravid has certainly shown great promise and will be eyeing to replicate his father’s heroics in the future. Just like his father, Samit also has a knack of playing big knocks and his ability to find the gaps brilliant too. At the junior level cricket, he has been performing consistently and eyes of many fans will be on him as he grows up.