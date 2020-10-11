Rahul Tewatia and Riyan Parag shared a sensational 85-run stand for the sixth wicket to steal a five-wicket win against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2020. Tewatia and Parag joined at the crease with Rajasthan reeling at 78/5 at the end of 12 overs, Rashid Khan had just dismissed Sanju Samson and was threatening to take the game away from Rajasthan. But the pair first steadied the ship before striking it big in the final four overs. Virender Sehwag joined Twitterati in praising the young pair for their outstanding batting. SRH vs RR Highlights IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad By 5 Wickets.

Tewatia smashed 45 off 28 deliveries with the help of four boundaries and two maximums while Parag scored 42 from 26 balls. Parag hit the winning runs smashing Khaleel Ahmed over extra cover to seal the proceedings with a ball remaining. The match, however, looked lost for Rajasthan Royals when Rashid had Samson caught by Bairstow with the score reading 78/5. SRH vs RR Stat Highlights Dream11 IPL 2020: Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag Shine as Rajasthan Royals Register Five-Wicket Victory.

Ben Stokes, who was playing his first game, was bowled by Khaleel and Steve Smith and Jos Buttler soon followed through. The former was run-out after a mix-up while attempting a double run. Buttler then went after edging a terrific slower delivery from Khaleel. Overs later Robin Uthappa was trapped by Rashid for his first wicket.

Virender Sehwag Praises Rahul Tewatia and Riyan Parag for Fightback

Tewatia ek Kranti hai, Bowleron ki shaanti hai. Tewatia ek Baan hai, Rajasthan ke liye Tewatia hi Praan hai. All hail Lord Tewatia! What a win this. Unbelievable fightback by young Riyan Parag and Tewatia. Great win for Rajasthan. #RRvSRH pic.twitter.com/wlis4zuD5Z — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 11, 2020

Rajasthan Royals Will be Dark-Horses in IPL 2020

Surely #RR will be dark horses for a playoff spot here on! What a game! Tewatia super. Riyan pakka maassss! #IPL2020 — Ankit Barlota (@AnkitBarlota) October 11, 2020

Riyan Parag Bring Out the Bihu Dance After Hitting Winning Runs

Rahul Tewatia is A Genius

When you do it once they call it fluke, when you repeat that... You're Genius. Rahul Tewatia is that Genius ✌️ #SRHvRR #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/rsuFo0rWcl — Abhijeet ♞ (@TheYorkerBall) October 11, 2020

Riyan Parag Smashes Khaleel Ahmed for a Six to Hit Winning Runs

Riyan Parag Dances in Joy After Leading Rajasthan Royals to Win

Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Steve Smith Watching Them Bat

Ben stokes ,butler, Steve Smith watching tevatia and Parag batting #SRHvRR pic.twitter.com/eUSxF1PVhI — Proud Viratian (@Ab48583240) October 11, 2020

Rahul Tewatia Has Done it Again

Rahul Tewatia Right Now

But Tewatia and Parag showed little respect to the legspinner and smashed him for 14 runs in the 18th over after taking 18 off Sandeep Sharma. Hyderabad were left to defend 21 off the final two overs. T Natarajan bowled the penultimate over and conceded 14 with Tewatia sending him to the fence twice. Rajasthan needed eight runs of the final over and Parag hit him over covers to record a third win for Rajasthan Royals.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 11, 2020 08:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).