Rajasthan Royals last evening at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai went on to win against the Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2021. Sanju Samson's team won by six wickets and with this, they registered their second victory in the season so far. Post the win, Rajasthan Royals took to social media and took a subtle dig at team KKR while wishing the fans a good night. They posted a snap of Riyan Parag and Rahul Tewatia on social media and had a very interesting caption to it. Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia Come Up with Unique Selfie Celebration After Pat Cummins' Departure During RR vs KKR Clash (Watch Video).

"POV: You're the ball. Good(k)night, #RoyalsFamily. Growing heart #HallaBol | #RRvKKR," read the caption of the snap. If one may recall, Riyan Parag had taken a stunning catch at the boundary last evening. While celebrating the wicket, Parag took out the ball as if it was a mobile phone and pretended to click a selfie with Rahul Tewatia. The video of this antic made rounds on social media and thus the two once again posed for a selfie once the game was over.

For now, let's have a look at the picture by RR:

With a couple of wins, RR is now placed on number six of the IPL 2021 Points table. They have four points in their kitty, meanwhile KKR sports at the bottom of the table with only one win so far in the tournament.

