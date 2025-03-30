Rajasthan Royals have had a tough start to their Indian Premier League campaign with the team losing their opening two matches. They next face Chennai Super Kings at the Barasapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, looking to get their first points on board. They were poor against Kolkata Knight Riders, succumbing to a routine defeat. The batting unit showed no intent, something they had managed to in their loss versus Hyderabad. Opponents Chennai too are heading into the clash on the back of a loss as they were beaten convincingly by Bengaluru. With matches coming thick and fast in the league, the team will need to keeping chipping away at wins. RR vs CSK IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 11.

The form of domestic talents like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Nitish Rana continues to be a challenge for Rajasthan. Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag will need to do the bulk of the scoring for the team if they are put up a good total here. Jofra Archer has been hit for plenty in the two games and the English pacer needs to improve and be amongst the wickets. Tushar Deshpande and Wanindu Hasaranga are the other wicket taking options.

M S Dhoni coming in at no 9 dominated headlines for Chennai in their defeat to Bengaluru. The former Indian skipper will need to come up a bit higher to help the side in tricky run chases. Noor Ahmed and Matheesha Pathirana will be the pick of the bowlers when it comes to picking up wickets.

When is RR vs CSK IPL 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

Inaugural winner Rajasthan Royals will lock horns against five-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings on Sunday, March 30. The RR vs CSK IPL 2025 clash will be hosted at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. The RR vs CSK IPL 2025 clash will begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). 'Ab Toh Riyan Parag Akela 300 Banayega' Funny Memes and Jokes Go Viral As Bollywood Actress Sara Ali Khan Set To Perform During RR vs CSK IPL 2025 Match in Guwahati.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of RR vs CSK Match in IPL 2025?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Indian Premier League 2025 edition. Viewers in India can watch the Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 live telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi TV channels. For the RR vs CSK IPL 2025 game online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of RR vs CSK Match in IPL 2025?

JioHotstar, the new online streaming platform after the merger between JioCinema and Disney+ Star. JioHotstar will provide IPL 2025 live streaming in India. Fans in India can watch the Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. For complete coverage of the match, viewers will need to pay subscription charges. Chennai looks the stronger of the two teams and should secure a win here

