Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals will face each other in match 23 of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020). The clash will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on October 9, 2020 (Friday). Both teams are coming into this game on the back of very different results, with Delhi winning their last two games while Royals facing defeat in their previous three encounters. Meanwhile, RR skipper Steve Smith has won the toss and opted to bat first. Andrew Tye will be making his first start of the season for the Royals.RR vs DC IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar Online.

Rajasthan Royals have been underwhelming in the previous few games in the competition but hope that a return to the stadium where they have won both of their games this season, might see a change in fortunes and results. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals have been nothing sort of sensational this season and would be hoping to make it three wins on the bounce and move to the top of the points table. RR vs DC Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 23.

RR vs DC Team and Starting XI

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Steven Smith (c), Sanju Samson, Mahipal Lomror, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Andrew Tye, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Kartik Tyagi.

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje.

Sharjah is the smallest ground used in UAE for IPL 2020 and has seen some of the highest-scoring encounters this season and similar kind of game can be expected as well. The temperatures will be on the positive side of 30 so fitness of the players and dew factor will be a huge role in the game.

The two teams have met each other a total of 20 times in the Indian Premier League with Rajasthan Royals holding the upper hand in head-to-head record. RR have won 11 times in this fixture compared to Delhi’s nine victories. Last season DC won both of the games against the Royals and would be hoping for a similar kind of result.

