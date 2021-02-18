The Royal Challengers Bangalore has not won a single trophy in the season so far in the history of IPL. Thus ahead of IPL 2021 auctions, the fans have once again got an opportunity to troll Virat Kohli-led franchise for not winning a single trophy. The fans took to social media and posted funny memes on how their story before and after IPL. All they meant was that before the IPL, they rope in the best of the players for their team. IPL 2021 Player Auction Live Streaming Online: Watch Free Live Telecast of Indian Premier League 14 Bidding Event on Star Sports and Hotstar.

But after the IPL, their story remains unchanged. A few fans were hopeful that the team will win the IPL 2021. Last year in the IPL 2020, the team made it to the qualifiers and was placed on number four of the points table. They had 14 points in their kitty as they won seven matches and lost an equal number of games. Thus their story remained unchanged even in the last season as they did not win the trophy.

Now, let’s have a look at the tweets by netizens on social media.

Another One

Are you ready?

Arnab Goswami

RCB to RCB fans every year 😂#IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/otZIGT1jLD — Ayaan Kaith (DOGRA)🇮🇳💜 (@DograAyaan22) February 18, 2021

Last one

RCB humein kuchh achhe memes dene wali hai 😅#IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/nomfuhaPVf — Ayaan Kaith (DOGRA)🇮🇳💜 (@DograAyaan22) February 18, 2021

The team released a few players ahead of the auctions like Chris Morris, Aaron Finch, Shivam Dube and Gurkeerat Mann. RCB have retained just 12 players from their 22-member squad from IPL 2020. Dale Steyn and Isuru Udana are not a part of the team.

