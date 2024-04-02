Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 15th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday. Here are the players to keep an eye on in the upcoming match. Most Ducks in Indian Premier League History: Rohit Sharma Equals Dinesh Karthik for Unwanted Record During MI vs RR IPL 2024 Match.

Virat Kohli

The India batting talisman Virat Kohli played an unbeaten 83-run knock from 59 balls at a strike rate of 140.68.

Faf du Plessis

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper Faf du Plessis displayed a sloppy performance against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), scoring just 8 runs from 6 balls at strike rate of 133.33. However, he is likely to play a major role against LSG.

Dinesh Karthik

The veteran batter Dinesh Karthik scored 20 runs from 8 balls at a strike rate of 250. He slammed 3 sixes during his time on the crease.

Nicholas Pooran

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) stand-in skipper Nicholas Pooran played a 42-run knock from 21 balls at strike rate of 200.00 against Punjab Kings in their previous encounter. IPL 2024: LSG’s Bengaluru Boys Excited To Take On RCB in Homecoming Game.

Krunal Pandya

Krunal Pandya played an unbeaten knock of 43 runs from 21 balls at a strike rate of 195.45. He slammed 4 fours and 2 sixes during her time on crease.