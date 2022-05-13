With IPL 2022 playoffs qualification on the line, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) take on Punjab Kings (PBKS). RCB are placed at fourth spot on the IPL 2022 points table and have 14 points in their kitty from 12 matches. Punjab Kings, on the other hand, are on eighth spot with 10 points from 11 matches. Meanwhile, if you are looking for RCB vs PBKS live streaming online and live TV telecast details you can scroll down. IPL 2022 Playoffs Qualification Scenario Explained.

Both RCB and PBKS are in contention for a place in the IPL 2022 playoffs. Gujarat Titans (GT) have already qualified for the last four and that means only three spots are up for grabs. If Punjab lose this contest, then things will get difficult for them to make it to the second round. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR.

RCB vs PBKS Live Telecast of IPL 2022 Match 60 on Star Sports TV Channels

The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings match in IPL 2022 will be live telecast on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for the Indian Premier League in India. So fans can catch the live action on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels with Hindi commentary. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Select, Star Sports Select 1, Star Gold and their HD substitutes will be providing live-action in English. Fans can also follow the RCB vs PBKS clash in select regional languages on Star Sports Network.

RCB vs PBKS Live Streaming Online of IPL 2022 Match 60 on Disney+ Hotstar

Those unable to watch the RCB vs PBKS match live on television can follow the game online. Disney+ Hotstar will be live streaming the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings match online for its fans in India. Fans, however, need to subscribe to Hotstar by paying a nominal subscription fee.

