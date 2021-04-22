Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Rajasthan Royals in match 16 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The clash will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 22, 2021 (Thursday). Both teams are on the opposite ends of the points table and had very contrasting starts to the season. Meanwhile, fans searching for RCB vs RR, IPL 2021 live streaming can scroll down below. RCB vs RR Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have made their best-ever start to an Indian Premier League season, winning the opening three games and will be aiming to continue that run. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals have been unpredictable at the start of the campaign and need to get some sort of consistency in their game if they are to get the better of Virat Kohli’s team, who are firing on all cylinders. Rajasthan Royals Batsman Liam Livingstone Pulls Out of IPL 2021 Due to Bio-Bubble Fatigue.

RCB vs RR Live Telecast of IPL 2021 Match 16 on Star Sports TV Channels

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals match in IPL 2021 will be live telecast on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for the Indian Premier League in India. So fans can catch the live action on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels with Hindi commentary. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Select and their HD substitutes will be providing live-action in English. Fans can also follow the RCB vs RR clash on select regional languages on Star Sports Network.

RCB vs RR Live Telecast Live Streaming Online of IPL 2021 Match 16 on Disney+ Hotstar

Those unable to watch the RCB vs RR match live on television can follow the game online. Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals match online for its fans in India. Fans, however, need to subscribe to Hotstar by paying a nominal subscription fee. JIO are also providing Hotstar subscriptions on select plans.

