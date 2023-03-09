RCB fans get disappointed again RCB-W sink to their third defeat in three games in the WPL 2023. Smriti Mandhana got out to off-spin again, Ellyse Perry didn't have colours in the performance and Sophie Devine ended up as tragic heroine as RCB-W find them at the bottom of the table. After back-to-back third defeat, fans took to twitter to troll RCB and their superstar loaded side disappointing like everytime.

RCB Funny Memes Go Viral

Consecutive Three Losses

3 matches 3 losses pic.twitter.com/P1ouhXSLgm — Peter Parker (@KohliMastrclass) March 8, 2023

Good Night

R.I.P RCB

Looking At Points Table

RCB fans looking at points table! pic.twitter.com/sLXexMrmAI — Shashi Biradar (@shashibiradar_) March 8, 2023

RCB Should Be Banned

Both the RCB teams should be banned from IPL lol — Robin Saini (@RSK_Robin) March 8, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)