Following a hat-trick of defeats, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are caught in a dire situation to hunt for a win when they square off with UP Warriorz (UPW) in the ongoing TATA WPL on March 10 (Friday) at Brabourne Stadium, Maharashtra. The eighth league match of the inaugural edition of the coveted event will kick off at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 07:00 pm IST. RCB-W is the only team in WPL 2023 so far, who haven't registered a win yet, sitting at the bottom of the points table. There is no dearth of quality in the Bangalore-based side. However, the team have failed to execute their plans in unison. In the previous match against Gujarat Giants, while chasing a 202-run target, RCB lacked in building crucial partnerships at the middle despite a daring knock by Sophie Devine (66 off 45) at the top and Heather Knight (30 off 11) in the middle. WPL 2023 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate.

The star all-rounder Ellyse Perry scored some runs, but proved expensive with the ball. Skipper Mandhana looked clear with her intent to attack from the word go, but the southpaw barely succeeded. The bowlers failed to stop the leakage of runs despite providing the breakthroughs in the middle against Gujarat Giants, which needs to be looked up in the next encounter on Friday. On the contrary, UP Warriorz have amassed a couple of points after their first win

in a thrilling manner with the help of Australian power-hitter Grace Harris. Alyssa Healy-led side, however, faltered in their second league match against Delhi Capitals despite a valiant knock of 90* by Tahlia Mcgrath. The Lucknow-based team will be eager to register their second win over the under-performers of the tournament, RCB, and reignite their winning spree in the tournament. Saika Ishaque Quick Facts: Things to Know About Mumbai Indians Bowler in WPL 2023.

When Is RCB-W vs UPW-W Match 08 TATA WPL 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

The RCB-W vs UPW-W Match number 8 of TATA WPL 2023 will be played at Brabourne Stadium in Maharashtra on March 10 (Friday). The starting time of the clash will be 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 07:00 pm IST.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of RCB-W vs UPW-W Match 08 TATA WPL 2023?

Viacom 18 have the broadcasting rights of the TATA WPL 2023 in India and all the matches will be live telecasted on the Sports 18 Network channels. Fans can tune into the Sports 18 Network channel to catch the live action of the RCB-W vs UPW-W match number Eight of WPL 2023 in India.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of RCB-W vs UPW-W Match 08 TATA WPL 2023?

JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom 18, have the online streaming rights of the TATA WPL 2023. Fans can tune into the JioCinema app or website (for free) to catch the live streaming of the RCB-W vs UPW-W Match number Eight TATA WPL 2023 in India.

