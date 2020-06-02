Resumption of Cricket: BCCI Looking to Set Up Camp for Virat Kohli and Co in Second Half of June, NCA in Bengaluru Likely Venue

File picture of Indian team training (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is looking to set up camp for players in the second half of June. BCCI Treasurer Arun Dhumal said that the board is looking at ways to resume the cricket-related activities in the country and have even shortlisted venues. National Cricket Academy (NCA) is likely to be the preferred venue. “National Cricket Academy (NCA) is studying the guidelines given by state governments, and we are discussing all possibilities, like potential venues and travel. When Will Live Cricket Return? Tracking the Possibility of Resumption of Sport Amid Coronavirus Crisis.

“Once we are 100% sure that we can get the players to one particular venue, we will. We have shortlisted venues, NCA is one, rest options being discussed but we are hopeful that in the second half of June, a camp will be possible If things keep on improving and especially with travel restrictions being eased,” BCCI treasurer was quoted as saying by timesnownews.com.

“All of them are very keen to go back to the ground and start training, those staying in flats and apartments are finding it very difficult to train but there are some who have the option of running and doing outdoor exercises. Everyone is looking forward to playing on the ground now,” Arun added. India vs Australia 2020-21 Schedule, Free PDF Download: Get Fixtures and Venue Details of IND vs AUS T20I, Test and ODI Series.

Indian team last was seen in action during the New Zealand tour. The Men in Blue were scheduled to host South Africa for a three-match ODI series in March, which was later cancelled due to coronavirus outbreak (The first game was washed out due to rain). Subsequently, Indian Premier League 2020 was postponed indefinitely as well.