Rohit Sharma has started training with Abhishek Nayar in a bid to prepare for the IND vs AUS ODI series 2025, that is to take place in October. The Hitman had announced his retirement from Test cricket this year and had been out of action for a couple of months after IPL 2025. Taking to Instagram, Rohit Sharma shared a picture of Abhishek Nayar and him in a gym and the Team India assistant coach later reposted the same and wrote, 'Let it begin.' Recently, there has been a lot of rumours about Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli retiring from ODIs as well but not very long ago did the latter too shared a picture from a net session alongside Gujarat Titans assistant coach Naeem Amin. The India vs Australia ODI series 2025 starts from October 19. Rohit Sharma Spotted Driving His New Lamborghini Urus SE With Special '3015' Number Plate On Mumbai Streets.

Rohit Sharma's Instagram Story With Abhishek Nayar

Rohit Sharma and Abhishek Nayar are working on fitness for the 2027 World Cup. We are so back 😭❤️😭❤️😭❤️. pic.twitter.com/eCIPFCYCFV — 𝐉𝐨𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐚𝐧𝐞 (@jod_insane) August 12, 2025

Abhishek Nayar Reposts Rohit Sharma's Instagram Story

Abhishek Nayar reposts pic with Rohit Sharma (Photo credit: Instagram @abhisheknayar)

