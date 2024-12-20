Navi Mumbai, December 19: Wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh smashed the joint-fastest half-century and Radha Yadav claimed a four-fer as India Women thrashed West Indies Women by 60 runs in the third and deciding T20I match, winning the series 2-1 at the DY Patil Sports Academy here on Thursday. Smriti Mandhana Wins Player of the Series Award in IND-W vs WI-W T20I Series 2024 for Hitting Three Consecutive Half-Centuries.

Asked to bat first, Richa slammed an 18-ball half-century, the fastest fifty by an Indian women batter in the shortest format, while compiling a 21-ball 54 which helped India post a massive 217/4 in 20 overs. Skipper Smriti Mandhana hammered a 47-ball 77, her 30th fifty-plus score in the format, while Jemimah Rodrigues (39) and Raghvi Bist (31 not out) made vital contributions as the hosts rode on a brilliant performance by their top order to score their highest total in women's T10Is.

In reply, the West Indies women failed to keep up pace with the big chase as they lost Qiana Joseph (11) to Sajeevan Sajana with 20 runs on the board. Captain Hayley Matthews did get a start but was caught by Sajana off Radha Yadav soon after the visitors had crossed the 50-run mark.

Deandra Dottin (25) was sent packing by Titas Sadhu after which the West Indies's lower-order collapsed with only Chinelle Henry putting up some resistance with a 16-ball 43, which was studded with three fours and four sixes. Radha Yadav claimed the wickets of Aaliyah Alleyne (6), Shabika Gajnabi (3), and Zaida James (7) in quick succession to complete her four-fer as the West Indies chased fizzled out and they could manage only 157/9 in 20 overs.

Earlier, Richa Ghosh brought out fireworks to enthral the more than 47,204 fans by smashing three fours and five sixes in her unbeaten 21-ball 54. Her blazing knock, coupled with captain Smriti Mandhana’s 77 powered India to 217/4, which is now their highest total ever in women’s T20Is.

It has easily eclipsed India’s previous best T20I total of 201/5, which came against the UAE at the Women’s Asia Cup in Dambulla, Sri Lanka, in July this year. Richa came out to bat after Smriti fell for 77, her third straight fifty of the series and 30th half-century overall in T20Is, which took her past Suzie Bates’ record of 29 fifties in the format. Richa was immediately off the blocks by lofting her first ball for a six off Deandra Dottin and ended the over by slicing her through backward point for four more, before flicking Aaliyah Alleyne for a boundary. Smriti Mandhana Hits Seven Consecutive Boundaries During IND-W vs WI-W 3rd T20I 2024 (Watch Video).

From there, Richa was severe on Deandra, Aaliyah, and Hayley Matthews, before flicking Aaliyah for a six over deep mid-wicket to get a sensational half-century in just 18 balls, equalling the record for fastest T20I half-century alongside New Zealand’s Sophie Devine and Australia’s Phoebe Litchfield. Though Richa’s carnage, coming at a strike-rate of 257.14, ended a ball before India’s innings got over, she ensured India had a strong finish to end up at 217/4 and invite West Indies to break their own record for the highest chase in women's T20Is.

Brief scores:

India Women 217/4 in 20 overs (Smriti Mandhana 77, Richa Ghosh 54, Jemimah Rodrigues 39; Chinelle Henry 1-14) beat West Indies Women 157/9 in 20 overs (Chinelle Henry 43; Radha Yadav 4-29) by 60 runs.

