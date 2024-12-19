Smriti Mandhana hit seven consecutive boundaries en route to her 77 during the IND-W vs WI-W 3rd T20I 2024 on December 19. The left-hander was in superb form throughout the three-match series and on Thursday, showed her full range of shots at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. The southpaw hit three consecutive boundaries off the third over of the innings bowled by Chinelle Henry and then took the attack to Deandra Dottin, smashing her for a six and three more fours. India eventually won the match and the series 2-1. Smriti Mandhana Breaks Suzie Bates' Record of Scoring Most Fifties in Women's T20Is, Achieves Feat During IND-W vs WI-W 3rd T20I 2024.

Smriti Mandhana Hits Seven Consecutive Boundaries

4 4 4 4 6 4 4 Seven consecutive boundaries from Smriti https://t.co/6eoxjpGU5S pic.twitter.com/twEeeDI7ui — R.K.𝕏 (@The_kafir_boy_2) December 19, 2024

Seven Consecutive Boundaries by Smriti Mandhana

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)