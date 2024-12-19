Smriti Mandhana was named Player of the Series award in the IND-W vs WI-W T20I series for her superb form with the bat in hand. The left-hander smashed three consecutive half-centuries and finished the three-match series with 193 runs at a strike rate of 159.50, with a highest-score of 77. Additionally, she also captained the Indian women's team in the series after Harmanpreet Kaur did not take the field from the second innings of the IND-W vs WI-W T20I series opener. India Women Beat West Indies Women By 60 Runs in IND-W vs WI-W 3rd T20I 2024; Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, Bowlers Star as Women in Blue Win Series 2-1.

Smriti Mandhana Wins Player of the Series Award

Three matches.. ..And a hat-trick of FIFTIES 🙌 Captain Smriti Mandhana led from the front and she is named the Player of the Series 👏👏 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/Fuqs85UJ9W#TeamIndia | #INDvWI | @IDFCFIRSTBank | @mandhana_smriti pic.twitter.com/CcRGptgbhf — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) December 19, 2024

