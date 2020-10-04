India’s rising batting star Rishabh Pant celebrates his 23rd birthday on Sunday (October 4), and wishes are pouring in for him from all around the world. On the occasion, Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina and many other members of the cricket fraternity wished the talented wicket-keeper batsman. Touted to be the successor of MS Dhoni, Pant has destroyed many potent bowling line-ups in his short career so far and will like to make a significant mark in World cricket. Though the southpaw has faced criticism for not delivering consistently, the Delhi Capitals star is expected to get better with time. Rishabh Pant Birthday Special: 128 vs Sunrisers Hyderabad and Other Jaw-Dropping Knocks by Delhi Capitals Star in IPL.

Pant burst onto the scenes in the 2016 Under-16 Cricket World Cup where he played many fiery knocks and guided India to the finals. Within a year, the southpaw made his debut in the Indian national team. Though Pant is still settling his feet in international cricket, his record in IPL is nothing but jaw-dropping. In 58 games, Pant scored 1870 runs at an average and strike rate of 36.67 and 160.52 respectively. Meanwhile, let’s look at how cricket stars wished the swashbuckler on his special day. Delhi Capitals Star Rishabh Pant Plays Brilliant Reverse Ramp Shot Off Ishant Sharma.

Virat Kohli Wishes!!

Suresh Raina Praises Upcoming Talent!!

Birthday wishes to one of the most talented young gun & an upcoming star 🌟 @RishabhPant17. Wishing you good health & a great season ahead! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/vlDEUizw8G — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) October 4, 2020

Yuvraj Singh's Hilarious Greetings!!

Jiska naam hai Pant lekin harkatein hain nikkar 🩳 waali 🤪 wishing you a very Happy Birthday @RishabhPant17 🎂 Stay safe and have a successful IPL 🙌🏻💪🏻👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/ROF5mXQzbp — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 4, 2020

Wishes From Kuldeep Yadav!!

Happy birthday @RishabhPant17 🎂🥳Wishing you the very best 💯 pic.twitter.com/reo38oDsGy — Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) October 4, 2020

Yuzvendra Chahal Wishes Little Brother!!

ICC Highlight Pant's Record!!

👕 57 international appearances 🏏 1598 runs 💥 Five fifty-plus scores Test centuries in England and Australia 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇦🇺 Happy birthday to young India star Rishabh Pant! pic.twitter.com/wZoCA8mxqW — ICC (@ICC) October 4, 2020

As of now, Pant is representing Delhi Capitals in the Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The left-handed batsman has played several impressive cameos so far, but his best is yet to come. Meanwhile, Delhi have made a staggering start to their IPL 2020 campaign. With three victories in four games, they are sitting at the pinnacle of the team standings and are on the right path to lift their maiden title.

