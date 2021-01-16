Rishabh Pant never fails to grab headlines. He had already irked Mark Waugh and Shane Warne for his constant chatter behind the stumps. Now the Indian wicket-keeper is in the news for his choice of sunglasses. Pant donned yellow sunglasses as he handled the duties of a wicketkeeper. Shane Warne once again trolled the Indian wicketkeeper for the choice of his sunglasses. The Australian great was in the commentary box along with Kerry O'Keeffe and both had a hearty laugh about the yellow sunglasses. India vs Australia 4th Test 2021 Live Score Updates Day 2.

It was Warne who began trolling Pant and asked O'Keeffe about Pant’s sunglasses. O’ Kaffe looked as if he came out of the gas station. “Straight out of the service station? They are servos aren’t they?” And he bought flowers as well. No they are not getting me. You would want them to get scratched so you can just put them in the bin. Would you like fly buys with those?” said Keeffe. Warne also pulled out a few pictures from the archives which featured Shikar Dhawan. The Indian opener has also been in the news for the kind of sunglasses he has been wearing.

Talking about the match, team Australia got all out on 369 runs. As of now, Indians have a lost a couple of wickets. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill are the ones who made way to the pavilion on the score of 44 and seven runs respectively. It was Nathon Lyon who got the wicket of Rohit Sharma. Whereas, Pat Cumins got rid of Shubman Gill.

