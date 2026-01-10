Indian captain Rohit Sharma and star batsman Virat Kohli underwent high-intensity training sessions, including extensive net practice and fitness drills, in preparation for the IND vs NZ 1st ODI 2026. The focused preparation from two of India's key players highlights the team's commitment as they gear up for a significant three-match series, set to begin in Hyderabad. India Announces 15-Member Squad For ODI Series Against New Zealand; Shubman Gill to Lead, Shreyas Iyer Returns.

Ro-Ko Ready To Go!

Rigorous Training Regimen Underway

In a video shared by BCCI, Sharma and Kohli could be seen dedicating considerable time to their practice. Sessions included stints in the nets, where they have been refining batting techniques and facing a diverse range of bowlers. Emphasis was also placed on comprehensive fielding drills, an essential for the demands of 50-over cricket.

Key Players for India's Campaign

As two of India's most experienced and prolific batsmen, Sharma and Kohli's form will be pivotal to the team's performance against a formidable New Zealand side. Rohit Sharma, leading the squad, will aim to set the tone both with his batting and his strategic captaincy. Virat Kohli, who has recently demonstrated exceptional form in ODIs, is expected to anchor India's middle order and provide crucial stability.

Context of the Crucial Series

This three-match ODI series holds significant importance for Team India. It serves as a vital part of their ongoing preparations for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup early next year. A strong performance against a top-ranked team like New Zealand is considered crucial for building momentum, refining team combinations, and assessing player readiness. The series also offers an opportunity to consolidate India's position in the ICC ODI Team Rankings. Fan Spots Virat Kohli Wearing Personal Brand 'One8' Shoes and Socks in Practice Session Ahead of IND vs NZ 1st ODI 2026 Amid Significant Business Pivot.

Squad Dynamics and Expectations

The Indian squad features a blend of seasoned campaigners and promising young talents. While the focus remains on the senior players such as Sharma and Kohli, contributions from other key members of the squad will also be essential. The team management is expected to finalize the playing XI after evaluating player fitness and pitch conditions, aiming for a robust start to the series.

Upcoming Fixtures

The first ODI is scheduled to be played in Hyderabad, followed by matches in Raipur and Indore. New Zealand, currently ranked among the top teams in ODIs, is anticipated to present a challenging contest, promising an engaging series for cricket enthusiasts.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (BCCI). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 10, 2026 12:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).