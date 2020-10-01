Robin Uthappa named an unwanted record to his name as Rajasthan Royals faced their first defeat of Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 against Kolkata Knight Riders. Dinesh Karthik’s troop outplayed the Men in Pink at Dubai and won the game by 37 runs. With this, Uthappa toppled Virat Kohli as the player to suffer most loses in IPL history. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain was topping the chart with 90 defeats, but as Rajasthan failed to cross the line against KKR, Uthappa became the new holder of the unwanted feat. Nevertheless, the tournament is still in its initial half, and the record might jumble again. RR vs KKR Stat Highlights Dream11 IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders Bowlers Set up Impressive Win.

The list also contains Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Dinesh Karthik and Mumbai Indians (MI) captain who are placed at the third and fourth position respectively. Karthik has suffered 87 loses as a player while Rohit has ended on losing side 85 times. The fifth spot is jointly occupied by Delhi Capitals (DC) spinner Amit Mishra and RCB star AB de Villiers with 57 loses. Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Varun Chakravarthy & Shivam Mavi Impress Twitterati As Kolkata Knight Riders Beat Rajasthan Royals.

Coming back to Uthappa, the Karnataka-born batsman, who has played for five franchises so far, was bought by Rajasthan from KKR in the IPL 2020 auctions. The ‘Walking Assassin’ was a vital part of KKR’s top order. However, he has batted in the middle order for Rajasthan owing to the presence of Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson and skipper Steve Smith. With scores of 5, 9 and 2, Uthappa hasn’t enjoyed a great run in IPL 2020 and need to play a substantial knock soon to remain in the playing XI.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals have slipped down to the third position in the team standings after losing to KKR. Shubman Gill and Eoin Morgan shone with the bat as Kolkata posted 174/6 while batting first. In reply, young pacers Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti rattled Rajasthan’s top-order, restricting them to 139/9. RR will aim to get back on winning track against Virat Kohli’s RCB on October 3 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 01, 2020 09:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).