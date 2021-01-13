Hanuma Vihari came up with an epic reply to Union Minister Babul Surpiyo's tweet criticizing his slow batting approach in the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Vihari survived 161 balls – scoring 23 runs – in the fourth innings as India scripted a historic draw against the Aussies. While the cricket world praised Vihari's resilience, Surpiyo bashed him by tweeting: "Playing 109 balls to score 7 !That is atrocious to say the least•Hanuma Bihari (sic) has not only killed any Chance for India to achieve a historic win but has also murdered Cricket.. not keeping win an option, even if remotely, is criminal. PS: I know that I know nothing abt (sic) cricket." Hanuma Vihari Vows to Come Back Stronger After Being Ousted From IND vs AUS 4th Test 2021.

Unsurprisingly, the singer faced a lot of backlash as Vihari tackled the likes of Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins on a Day 5 SCG track. Vihari also responded to Surpiyo's tweet but in a super savage style. He didn't write much but just pointed out the spelling mistake in the BJP MP's post. The politician addressed the batsman as 'Hanuma Bihari' in his post, and the batsman corrected him by commenting: "Hanuma Vihari."

Vihari's Epic Response!!

*Hanuma Vihari — Hanuma vihari (@Hanumavihari) January 13, 2021

The Andhra Pradesh batsman sent social media in a frenzy with his two-world reply. Even, the likes of Virender Sehwag and Ravichandran Ashwin also hailed Vihari's response. Being at his hilarious best, Sehwag tweeted: "Apna Vihari , Sab par Bhaari," while Ashwin was left in splits.

Sehwag's Reaction!!

Apna Vihari , Sab par Bhaari ! pic.twitter.com/PoHqWHUIwV — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 13, 2021

Ashwin In Splits!!

Meanwhile, Vihari has been ruled out of the fourth and final Test at the Gabba in Brisbane due to his hamstring injury alongside Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja. Hence, fielding a formidable playing XI will be Ajinkya Rahane's first challenge. However, he must find out a way as stakes are incredibly high in the last game with the series levelled at 1-1. The encounter gets underway on January 15 (Friday).

