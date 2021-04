Mumbai Indians captain and vice-captain of the India limited-overs team, Rohit Sharma celebrates his 34th birthday on April 30, 2021 (Friday). Many from the cricket fraternity, including some of his Mumbai Indians teammates, took to Twitter to wish the Hitman on his birthday. Rohit is the only batsman in international cricket to score three double centuries in ODIs. From Suresh Raina to Krunal Pandya and Yuzvendra Chahal many of Rohitโ€™s past and present colleagues wished him on his special day.ย Rohit Sharma Birthday Special: Revisit Mumbai Indians Dasherโ€™s Century Against KKR in IPL 2012.

Rohit was born on this day in 1987 in Maharashtra and took to cricket at the age of eight. Rohit made his List A debut in the 2005 Duleep Trophy and caught the limelight in the same tournament with a knock of 142 from 123 balls against North Zone. He has since gone on to establish himself in the Indian team as an opening batsman in all three formats and is also the vice-captain of the limited-overs national team.ย Rohit Sharmaโ€™s Daughter Samaira Cheers for Mumbai Indians, Shows How Hitman Plays Pull Shot (Watch Video).

โ€œLove of my life,โ€ Yuzvendra Chahal wrote in a cheeky birthday message. โ€œYour extraordinary connection between bat and ball is something that everyone loves and enjoys to watch while you are playing at the ground. Play and create many more records. Happy birthday brother,โ€ Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Khaleel Ahmed wrote. Take a look at their tweets.

Happy Birthday, Rohitaaaa Sharaaamaaaa!!

Love of my life ๐Ÿคฃ happy birthday Rohitaaaa Sharaaamaaaa ๐ŸŽ‚ ๐Ÿค— pic.twitter.com/xDdY4voVQ9 โ€” Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) April 30, 2021

Keep Creating More Records

Your extraordinary connection between bat and ball is something that everyone loves and enjoys to watch while you are playing at the ground. Play and create many more records ๐Ÿ’ฏ. Happy birthday brother @ImRo45 #HappyBirthdayRohitSharma #HappyBirthdayRohit #HitmanDay pic.twitter.com/k6VcDizSgz โ€” Khaleel Ahmed (@imK_Ahmed13) April 30, 2021

BCCI and ICC also joined in wishing the Hitman on his 34th birthday. The BCCI pointed out Rohitโ€™s illustrious records as the only batsman to hit three ODI double centuries and also a member of the victorious 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy-winning teams. ICC shared a video of Rohit playing the pull shot and called him the master of the pull shot. Take a look at others wishing Rohit Sharma on his 34th birthday.

Only Batsman to Hit Three Double Centuries

Only batsman to hit 3โƒฃ ODI double tons ๐Ÿ‘Œ Member of #TeamIndia's 2007 World T20 & 2013 ICC Champions Trophy triumphs ๐Ÿ† 1โƒฃ4โƒฃ,6โƒฃ8โƒฃ4โƒฃ intl runs & going strong ๐Ÿ’ช Here's wishing @ImRo45 a very happy birthday. ๐ŸŽ‚ ๐Ÿ‘ Sit back & enjoy HITMAN's superb knock vs Australia ๐ŸŽฅ ๐Ÿ‘‡ โ€” BCCI (@BCCI) April 30, 2021

Happy Birthday to the Master of Pull Shots

Could watch this all day ๐Ÿ˜ Happy birthday to the master of the pull shot, @ImRo45 ๐ŸŽ‚ pic.twitter.com/RsihxBvnmL โ€” ICC (@ICC) April 30, 2021

Wishing the Purest Striker of the Ball A Happy Birthday

๐—ก๐—ฎ๐—บ๐—ฒ: Rohit Sharma ๐—œ๐—ป-๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ด ๐—ป๐—ฎ๐—บ๐—ฒ: Hitman ๐—œ๐—ฃ๐—Ÿ ๐—ง๐—ถ๐˜๐—น๐—ฒ๐˜€: ๐Ÿ†๐Ÿ†๐Ÿ†๐Ÿ†๐Ÿ†๐Ÿ† ๐—ฅ๐˜‚๐—ป๐˜€: More than we can count ๐—”๐—ด๐—ฒ: Just a number Wishing the purest striker in the game ๐Ÿ a very happy birthday! ๐ŸŽ‰ #HappyBirthdayRohit #HappyBirthdayHitman pic.twitter.com/wkwov8tAPy โ€” Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 29, 2021

Happy Birthday, Ro.

Happy birthday Ro. Have a good one @ImRo45. pic.twitter.com/QZBR36z8rD โ€” Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) April 30, 2021

Suresh Raina Wishes Rohit Sharma on His Birthday

Wish you a very Happy Birthday Brotherman @ImRo45 .. Wish you good health, happiness, and loads of success in the coming year & always. ๐ŸŽ‰๐ŸŽ‰๐Ÿค— pic.twitter.com/wpmpmdq3MG โ€” Suresh Raina๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ณ (@ImRaina) April 30, 2021

Mumbai Indians Family Wish the Hitman a Happy Birthday

Rohit has so far played 38 Tests, 227 ODIs and 111 T20I for the India national cricket team. He has scored 2615 runs in the longest format with the help of seven centuries. In ODIs, Rohit has scored 9205 runs and has smashed 29 hundreds and three double centuries while he has scored four centuries in the shortest of the match.

