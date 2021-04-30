Mumbai Indians captain and vice-captain of the India limited-overs team, Rohit Sharma celebrates his 34th birthday on April 30, 2021 (Friday). Many from the cricket fraternity, including some of his Mumbai Indians teammates, took to Twitter to wish the Hitman on his birthday. Rohit is the only batsman in international cricket to score three double centuries in ODIs. From Suresh Raina to Krunal Pandya and Yuzvendra Chahal many of Rohit’s past and present colleagues wished him on his special day. Rohit Sharma Birthday Special: Revisit Mumbai Indians Dasher’s Century Against KKR in IPL 2012.

Rohit was born on this day in 1987 in Maharashtra and took to cricket at the age of eight. Rohit made his List A debut in the 2005 Duleep Trophy and caught the limelight in the same tournament with a knock of 142 from 123 balls against North Zone. He has since gone on to establish himself in the Indian team as an opening batsman in all three formats and is also the vice-captain of the limited-overs national team. Rohit Sharma’s Daughter Samaira Cheers for Mumbai Indians, Shows How Hitman Plays Pull Shot (Watch Video).

“Love of my life,” Yuzvendra Chahal wrote in a cheeky birthday message. “Your extraordinary connection between bat and ball is something that everyone loves and enjoys to watch while you are playing at the ground. Play and create many more records. Happy birthday brother,” Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Khaleel Ahmed wrote. Take a look at their tweets.

Love of my life 🤣 happy birthday Rohitaaaa Sharaaamaaaa 🎂 🤗 pic.twitter.com/xDdY4voVQ9 — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) April 30, 2021

Your extraordinary connection between bat and ball is something that everyone loves and enjoys to watch while you are playing at the ground. Play and create many more records 💯. Happy birthday brother @ImRo45 #HappyBirthdayRohitSharma #HappyBirthdayRohit #HitmanDay pic.twitter.com/k6VcDizSgz — Khaleel Ahmed (@imK_Ahmed13) April 30, 2021

BCCI and ICC also joined in wishing the Hitman on his 34th birthday. The BCCI pointed out Rohit’s illustrious records as the only batsman to hit three ODI double centuries and also a member of the victorious 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy-winning teams. ICC shared a video of Rohit playing the pull shot and called him the master of the pull shot. Take a look at others wishing Rohit Sharma on his 34th birthday.

Only batsman to hit 3⃣ ODI double tons 👌 Member of #TeamIndia's 2007 World T20 & 2013 ICC Champions Trophy triumphs 🏆 1⃣4⃣,6⃣8⃣4⃣ intl runs & going strong 💪 Here's wishing @ImRo45 a very happy birthday. 🎂 👏 Sit back & enjoy HITMAN's superb knock vs Australia 🎥 👇 — BCCI (@BCCI) April 30, 2021

Could watch this all day 😍 Happy birthday to the master of the pull shot, @ImRo45 🎂 pic.twitter.com/RsihxBvnmL — ICC (@ICC) April 30, 2021

𝗡𝗮𝗺𝗲: Rohit Sharma 𝗜𝗻-𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗻𝗮𝗺𝗲: Hitman 𝗜𝗣𝗟 𝗧𝗶𝘁𝗹𝗲𝘀: 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 𝗥𝘂𝗻𝘀: More than we can count 𝗔𝗴𝗲: Just a number Wishing the purest striker in the game 🏏 a very happy birthday! 🎉 #HappyBirthdayRohit #HappyBirthdayHitman pic.twitter.com/wkwov8tAPy — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 29, 2021

Happy birthday Ro. Have a good one @ImRo45. pic.twitter.com/QZBR36z8rD — Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) April 30, 2021

Wish you a very Happy Birthday Brotherman @ImRo45 .. Wish you good health, happiness, and loads of success in the coming year & always. 🎉🎉🤗 pic.twitter.com/wpmpmdq3MG — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) April 30, 2021

Rohit has so far played 38 Tests, 227 ODIs and 111 T20I for the India national cricket team. He has scored 2615 runs in the longest format with the help of seven centuries. In ODIs, Rohit has scored 9205 runs and has smashed 29 hundreds and three double centuries while he has scored four centuries in the shortest of the match.

