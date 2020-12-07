Rohit Sharma’s fitness has been the main topic of debate in Indian cricket as a hamstring injury has seen the 33-year-old miss the limited-overs series between India and Australia along with serious doubts over his participation in upcoming Test matches. However, the explosive opening batsmen is currently recovering at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) with the main focus being getting back in shape. Moods! Here's What Rohit Sharma is Upto as he Prepares for Test Series Against Australia (See Pics).

Rohit Sharma is working on cutting down a few pounds and getting leaner in order to avoid any further niggling injuries due to relentless cricketing action. The 33-year-old suffered a hamstring injury during IPL 2020 but took part during the playoff stages. However, despite that, the Mumbai cricket was left out of India’s limited-overs squad vs Australia. Rohit Sharma Congratulates Virat Kohli & Co After India Beat Australia in T20I Series.

According to the Times of India, the 33-year-old has recovered well from his hamstring problem and is doing ‘pretty fine’ but needs time to get himself ready to sustain the continuous load of Test cricket. Rohit Sharma is set to be assessed at the NCA on December 11, which will determine his availability for the later stages of the Australia tour.

‘Unless the physio gives a clean chit, a player can’t undergo a high-intensity fitness test. But if he is undergoing rehab on an injury in his lower body, he can work on his upper body’s conditioning and shed weight. A lighter upper body will ensure he doesn’t put much strain on the dodgy hamstring,’ a BCCI source told TOI.

The source further added that Rohit Sharma does not want to take any chances and he is cautious about the fitness standards in modern cricket. The 33-year-old has suffered his fair share of injuries this season as the 33-year-old in February missed the ODI and Test series against New Zealand after sustaining a calf injury.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 07, 2020 01:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).