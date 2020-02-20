Rohit Sharma Posts an Adorable Picture With Baby Samaira, Indian Cricket Team Opening Batsman Calls His Daughter ‘Cookie Monster’

Rohit Sharma With Baby Samairah (Photo Credits: Instagram / Rohit Sharma)

Indian Cricket team opening batsman Rohit Sharma shared a throwback picture on social media from his recent trip to the Maldives. In this picture, Rohit Sharma's daughter Samaira looks quite adorable with his father, as her father had captioned the post as '#ThrowbackThursday with Cookie Monster'. Baby Samaira is indeed loved by all Indian as she is very cute and often catches the attention of cameraperson when she is in the stadium with her mother Ritika Sajdeh. Harbhajan Singh Trolls Rohit Sharma, Comments 'Only 40 kg?' on Latter's Workout Video.

Nowadays the daughters of cricketers rule social media equally like their father. Apart from Samaira Sharma, there are fans for MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva and David Warner's daughter Ivy Mae. During Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament fans would get to see these cute children as their fathers will play for different teams. Speaking about Samaira she is one year old as she was born on December 30, 2018. Now let us have a look at the cute post by 'Hitman'. MS Dhoni the Best Captain India Has Seen, Says Rohit Sharma.

Rohit Sharma With His Cookie Monster!

View this post on Instagram #ThrowbackThursday with Cookie Monster 🏖 A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45) on Feb 19, 2020 at 10:36pm PST

Rohit Sharma is currently out of action as he sustained a calf injury during India vs New Zealand 5th T20I on February 2, 2020. His absence in the recently-concluded India vs New Zealand ODI series cost Men in Blue a whitewash. Unfortunately, 'Hitman' is not even the part of India vs New Zealand Test Series which will commence from February 21, 2020. We can expect him to play in India vs South Africa ODI series at home which will begin from March 12, 2020.