Rohit Sharma Recalls IPL Hat-Trick Against Mumbai Indians in Instagram Live Session With David Warner, Says ‘Quite Embarrassing to Think of It Now’

Rohit Sharma Celebrates After Taking Hat-Trick Against Mumbai Indians (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Long before he became popular as the ‘hitman’ of Indian cricket, Rohit Sharma could create magic with the ball as his IPL hat-trick against current team Mumbai Indians will tell you. When he started you as a cricketer, Rohit was a part-time spinner before putting behind his bowling arm to focus solely on batting. But in 2009 when the Indian limited-overs vice-captain played for the Deccan Chargers (now defunct) captain Adam Gilchrist made good use of Rohit’s ability to roll his arm and it came of good use of most occasion, including against the Mumbai Indians. Recalling that hat-trick, against the same side he has now led to four IPL titles, Rohit said he was astonished after achieving the feat. This Day, That Year: When Rohit Sharma Demolished Mumbai Indians With Stunning Hat-Trick in IPL 2009.

Rohit came to bowl in the 16th over of the game that day with Mumbai Indians, in the company of JP Duminy and Dwayne Bravo, looking to run away with the game with 47 runs to get off 30 deliveries in a chase of 146. But Tirumalasetti Suman removed Bravo with his final delivery an over before Rohit came to bowl. Rohit Sharma and David Warner Making Most of Family Time Amidst Lockdown.

He gave away four singles off his first four deliveries before Abhishek Nayar was foxed with a slower one and lost his stumps. Harbhajan came and went off the next delivery. The 33-year-old then came in the 17th over and removed Duminy off his first delivery to complete his hat-trick and reach the milestone.

Rohit Sharma Discusses IPL Hat-Trick Against Mumbai Indians

View this post on Instagram Conversation with rohit sharma A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31) on May 8, 2020 at 4:42am PDT

“I can’t believe that man, I seriously can’t believe that I took a hat-trick against MI while I was playing for Hyderabad (Deccan Chargers),” Rohit said while talking to Warner in an Instagram live session. “I don’t even remember how I used to bowl then, I got a finger injury and after that, I could not grip the ball properly and these days it’s better to stay away from bowling,” he added.

“If I think of it now, it’s quite embarrassing that I took a hat-trick. They were decent batters as well, first one was JP Duminy, the second one was Abhishek Nayar and the third one was Harbhajan Singh. (Originally the order of dismissal was Nayar, Harbhajan, Duminy). I was pretty sure that he underestimated me, he just wanted to come and swing the bat, clean bowled,” added Mumbai Indian captain.

Rohit led Mumbai Indians to the title – their fourth – last season after beating Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the final by one run. He would have led the team’s title defence in IPL 2020 under normal circumstances, but the T20 franchise tournament has been suspended due to the lockdown and the coronavirus pandemic.