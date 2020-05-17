Rohit Sharma Reflects on Lessons Learnt During COVID-19 Home Quarantine, Counts Time Spent With Wife Ritika Sajdeh Among Valuable Moments

Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh (Photo Credits: Instagram/@rohitsharma45)

Rohit Sharma looked back on lessons he learnt during the coronavirus pandemic and counted the time he spent with wife Ritika Sajdeh as one of them. With cricketing events suspended or cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, cricketers have been forced to stay home. The nationwide lockdown has also prevented them from stepping out of their house and Rohit has used the time at home to spend some quality time with his family and also reflect on the important things in life – one being his relationship and love for Ritika. The Indian limited-overs vice-captain took to Instagram to share a lovely photo of him relaxing with his wife also wrote an emotional message for Ritika. Cristiano Ronaldo Is the King: Rohit Sharma Hails Portuguese Superstar When Asked if He is a Fan.

In a normal world, Rohit would have been busy playing the Indian Premier League (IPL) at this time of the year before another international series. As one of the few players to be part of all three formats in the Indian team, Rohit finds himself on tour for a major chunk of the year and India’s hectic schedule doesn’t help either. But with covid-19 suspending and postponing all series, Rohit has managed to stay home and spent time with his wife and their daughter Samaira. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Likely to Remain Stranded in Mumbai When Indian Cricket Team Resumes Training: BCCI Treasurer Arun Dhumal.

Rohit Sharma Reflects on Lessons Learnt During Home Quarantine

"As we say learning never stops, I'm grateful to have this time in hand to understand and learn something everyday about each other," Rohit wrote in an emotional message on his Instagram post. "This time has made me realise what we miss, when we are not together," he added tagging his wife in the post. The 33-year-old also added a love heart emoji in his message.

This is, however, not the first time Rohit has spoken about the valuable time and moments he shared with his family during the lockdown. Even in live sessions with David Warner and Suresh Raina, the Indian opening batsman reflected on the memories he created with his wife and how he has developed a great bond with his daughter Samaira.