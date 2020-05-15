Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Likely to Remain Stranded in Mumbai When Indian Cricket Team Resumes Training: BCCI Treasurer Arun Dhumal

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma (Photo Credits: Getty)

After more than two months of no international cricket amid COVID-19 pandemic, many cricket boards all around the world have started their initial planning to resume the game. As per several reports, the Indian cricket team could also restart training as the lockdown restricts in the country are set to ease down after May 18. However, Indian captain Virat Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma, who are staying in Mumbai, might not be able to join the team as strict lockdown is still expected to remain after the city even after next week. IPL 2020, Domestic Matches Instead of T20 World Cup: Ravi Shastri Has His Say on Resumption of Cricket.

With more than 16,000 coronavirus positive patients in India, Mumbai is the most affected Indian city by the deadly disease. Hence, the government certainly can’t afford to ease the lockdown in the capital of Maharashtra. Even, BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal also stated that Rohit and Virat might remain stranded in Mumbai when the rest of the team resumes training.

“For players like Kohli and Rohit, the restrictions are there in Mumbai and might stay,” said Dhumal during an interview with news agency AFP. The BCCI official further said that the players might return for some outdoor training in the various part of the nations after the lockdown restriction eases.

“As of now, we are working, given the lockdown restrictions, through apps and online modes. The coaches and support staff are regularly in touch with the players. Everybody would be keen to hit the ground and the idea is whenever we are ready for cricket to resume, they (the players) are able to give their 100 percent,” Dhumal said further.