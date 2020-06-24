As international cricket continues to be on a halt amid the COVID-19 crisis, many prominent cricket stars are enjoying a gala family time at home and India's swashbuckling opener Rohit Sharma is certainly one of them. Recently, the 33-year-old took to his official Instagram and shared a post-workout picture with wife Ritika Sajdeh. After a hard gym session, the love birds look quite tired. However, the delight of being with each other can be clearly seen on their face. Fans also went gaga after coming across their post as they filled the comment section with heart-warming messages. Rohit Sharma Posts Emotional Message on Twitter As He Completes 13 Years in International Cricket.

With players not being permitted to step outside the home, maintaining fitness is certainly a great challenge for many cricket stars. However, Ritika is brilliantly helping his partner to be in shape while being at home. Meanwhile, let's look at the latest picture shared by the second-ranked ODI batsman on the micro-blogging website.

View Post:

View this post on Instagram 💪 A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45) on Jun 23, 2020 at 7:16am PDT

The talismanic opener was last seen during the T20I series between India and New Zealand earlier this year. He sustained a calf injury in the last match of the series and was ruled out of the remainder of the tour and subsequent ODI series against South Africa too. He was set to make a comeback in IPL but that got postponed indefinitely owing to the COVID-19 scare.

Meanwhile, IPL governing council chairman Brijesh Patel has made it clear that BCCI is planning to conduct the 2020 edition of the T20 tournament in October later this year. However, the apex cricket body still needs to wait for the International Cricket Council (ICC’s) official announcement regarding the postponement of T20 World Cup.

