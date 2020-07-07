Indian opener Rohit Sharma enjoyed a sensational run in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. With 648 runs, the swashbuckling batsman was the highest run-scorer of the tournament. Despite his phenomenal performances, however, India couldn’t lift the prestigious title and the 33-year-old is still gutted over the fact. Virat Kohli and Co’s World Cup campaign came to an end after they faced an 18-run defeat against New Zealand in the semi-final. As India were on the verge of losing in the semis, an agonized Rohit Sharma was seen standing in the balcony and recently, the Hitman again expressed his displeasure of not going further in the marquee event. This Day That Year: Rohit Sharma Becomes First Batsman to Score Five Centuries in a Single World Cup Edition.

The Mumbai-born batsman became the first batsman to score five centuries in a single World Cup edition. Recently, BCCI took to his Twitter account and recalled Rohit’s magnificent feat in the tournament. Several fans also remembered Rohit’s brilliant performances and praised him from head to toe. However, when Rohit, himself, came across the post, he posted an emotional message. “Wish we could go little further than where it ended. Nevertheless, my dream is still to win world cups,” wrote the Indian opener while reacting to BCCI’s tweet. Have a look.

Wish we could go little further than where it ended. Nevertheless my dream is still to win world cups. https://t.co/2y9Ti6oA38 — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) July 6, 2020

Well, Rohit has made his intentions very clear that he badly wants to lift the World Cup and hence, the oppositions must vary him. In normal circumstances, he would have been preparing for the ICC T20 World Cup 2020. However, just like many other major sporting events, the marquee tournament is also likely to get postponed due to Coronavirus threat.

