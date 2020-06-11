Mumbai, June 11: India white-ball vice-captain Rohit Sharma on Thursday shared an incredible video in which he is seen sending the ball out of the cricket field on multiple occasions. All cricket has been suspended since March in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic and players have been confined to their homes as a precautionary measure.

Rohit was supposed to lead defending champions Mumbai Indians in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League but the tournament was also suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus outbreak. Rohit Sharma Shares Compilation Video of His Huge Sixes on Instagram, Says ‘Miss Doing This’.

Rohit took to social media to say he misses being out on the field because of the enforced break. He shared a small montage of his collection of sixes while playing for both Team India and Mumbai Indians.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram Miss doing this... A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45) on Jun 11, 2020 at 1:24am PDT

His post simply read: "Miss doing this." The Indian opener has been very vocal on social media about his love for the nature. On Monday, Rohit had urged everyone to keep oceans clean on 'World Oceans Day'.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: "Happy world ocean day. Let's keep our ocean and life under water nice and healthy." Last week, on the occasion of World Environment Day, Rohit encouraged people to take care of nature and embrace it. ‘Hope You Played Little Longer’: Rohit Sharma Posts Heartfelt Message for Yuvraj Singh as Indian All-Rounder Completes One Year of Retirement.

"This #WorldEnvironmentDay embrace the outdoors from within. Join me in celebrating #biodiversity -- clear blue skies. birds in balconies and wildlife roaming our streets. It's #TimeForNature. Happy World Environment Day," he had tweeted.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2020 08:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).