Rohit Sharma Shares Compilation Video of His Huge Sixes on Instagram, Says ‘Miss Doing This’

Rohit Sharma (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Just like many other prominent cricketers around the world, Swashbuckling Indian opener Rohit Sharma is also stranded at his home due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The second-ranked ODI batsman is known for six-hitting ability through which he gave nightmares to many potent bowling line-ups. Owing to his ability, the right-handed batsman is nicknamed ‘Hitman’ by his fans. Unfortunately, however, the talismanic cricketer is not able to showcase his hitting prowess and that’s exactly what his missing a lot. Recently, the star batsman took to his official Instagram account and revealed that he’s misses playing the big shots while sharing a compilation video of his huge sixes. Rohit Sharma Posts Heartfelt Message for Yuvraj Singh as Indian All-Rounder Completes One Year of Retirement.

With 423 sixes, Rohit is third in the list of smashing most sixes in international cricket. Be it spinners or pacers, the right-handed batsman backs himself to smash every bowler over the boundary rope. With the field restrictions on in the first 10 overs, the opener tends to play some big shots. However, the real show begins when he settles his feet on the wicket. After assessing the conditions, Rohit makes the fielder to out of the equation and brings the spectators into the act. Meanwhile, let’s look at what Hitman is missing during the lockdown. Rohit Sharma Hilariously Trolls Ajinkya Rahane After Indian Vice-Captain Reveals How He ‘Rest His Thoughts.’

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram Miss doing this... A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45) on Jun 10, 2020 at 11:51pm PDT

Meanwhile, several reports suggest that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is planning to resume team India’s training session at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) at Bengaluru. However, the likes of captain Virat Kohli and his deputies Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane are likely to remain stranded at Mumbai as their city comes under the most affected region in India.

