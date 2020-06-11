‘Hope You Played Little Longer’: Rohit Sharma Posts Heartfelt Message for Yuvraj Singh as Indian All-Rounder Completes One Year of Retirement

Yuvraj Singh and Rohit Sharma (Photo Credits: Getty)

With former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh completing one year of international retirement on Wednesday (June 10), fans went berserk as #MissYouYuvi became one of the top trends on Twitter. On the occasion, Indian opener Rohit Sharma also took to his official Twitter account and shared a heartfelt message for his former India and Mumbai Indians teammate. The right-handed batsman recalled his ‘wonderful memories’ with the 2011-World Cup winner and expressed his desire to see the southpaw in action for some more time. Yuvraj was dropped from the national squad in July 2017 and finally hung up his boots on June 2019. Yuvraj Singh Overwhelmed After Fans Trend #MissYouYuvi on His Retirement Anniversary.

“Wonderful memories together. I hope you played little longer @YUVSTRONG12,” wrote the Indian vice-captain on Twitter. Rohit and Yuvraj, who have played a lot of cricket together, are known to share a great bond. In fact, on many previous occasions, fans have seen the camaraderie between the two cricket stars through social-media banters and live sessions on Instagram. Well, one might not see them tormenting the opposition bowlers together anymore. However, their relationship still remains intact. Meanwhile, let’s look at the post shared by the star batsman. Sachin Tendulkar Shares His First Memory Of Yuvraj Singh on One-Year Anniversary of Latter’s Retirement.

Wonderful memories together. I hope you played little longer @YUVSTRONG12 https://t.co/UWCqASfwnf — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) June 10, 2020

Talking about Yuvraj’s illustrious international career, the left-handed batsman burst onto the scenes in 2000 with a brilliant 84-run knock against Australia in ODI debut. Since, then there was no looking back for the Punjab-born star. Along with his prowess with the bat, Yuvraj was also a handy bowler and a gun fielder. He also played a key role in guiding India to the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 World Cup triumph.

He, however, was diagnosed with cancer at the peak of his career. Nevertheless, the star all-rounder made a brilliant comeback on the field and played international cricket. The southpaw scored 1900, 8701 and 1177 runs in 40 Tests, 304 ODIs and 58 T20Is respectively. He also scalped 148 wickets in international cricket through his left-arm spin.

