Romania will take on Serbia in match 5 of the ongoing Sofia T20 2021 tournament. The clash will be played at the National Sports Academy Stadium in Sofia, Bulgaria on June 25, 2021 (Friday). Both sides will be aiming for a win to move forward in the points table. Meanwhile, fans searching for Romania vs Serbia, Sofia T20 2021 live streaming can scroll down below. Bulgaria vs Romania, Sofia T20 2021 Tournament Live Streaming Online in India.

Romania are the highest-ranked team in the Sofia T20 tournament and justified their tag of favourites by displaying a sensational performance against Greece in their opening encounter. Romania chased down a 158-run target with 43 balls to spare but were given a scare. Meanwhile, Serbia lost their opening game and will be aiming for better performance.

When Is Sofia T20 2021 Tournament, Romania vs Serbia Clash? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Romania vs Serbia clash in Sofia T20 Tournament will be played at the National Sports Academy in Sofia on June 25, 2021 (Friday). The match has a scheduled time of 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time),

Where To Watch Sofia T20 2021 Tournament, Romania vs Serbia Clash?

The Romania vs Serbia clash in Sofia T20 Tournament won’t be available on TV in India as there are no official broadcasters of the competition in the country.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming Of Sofia T20 2021 Tournament, Romania vs Serbia Clash?

Fans can enjoy the Romania vs Serbia clash in Sofia T20 Tournament on online platforms. FanCode will provide the live streaming of the competition on its website and app. However, fans need to pay a nominal fee to watch the live action.

Squads

Romania: Ramesh Satheesan (captain), Waqar Abbasi, Pavel Florin, Ijaz Hussain, Aftab Kayani, Gohar Manan, Patras Masih, Satvik Nadigotla, Sivakumar Periyalwar, Vasu Saini, Abdul Shakoor, Taranjeet Singh, Sudeep Thakur, Sami Ullah, Shantanu Vashisht, Cosmin Zavoiu.

Serbia: Aleksa Djorovic (captain), Rahman Ademi, Wintley Burton, Brett Davidson, Dragan Djokic, Michael Dorgan, Bogdan Dugic, Nick Johns-Wickberg, Apon Mustafizur, Danijel Petrovic, Jovan Reb, Matija Sarenac, Slobodan Tosic, Nemanja Zimonjic, Vukasin Zimonjic. Reserve: Stefan Nerandzic.

