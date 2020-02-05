Ross Taylor Records His 21st ODI Century in India vs New Zealand 1st ODI 2020

Ross Taylor (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Veteran Ross Taylor is certainly ageing like fine wine and his performance in first India vs New Zealand ODI 2020 at the Seddon Park in Hamilton is the proof of it. The right-handed batsman scored his 21st century in One-Day Internationals and is looking all set to guide New Zealand over the line. Chasing a mammoth total of 348 runs, Taylor came into bat at number four and didn’t put a foot wrong. He went to the three-figure mark off just 73 deliveries with the help of 10 boundaries and four massive sixes. New Zealand Vs India, Cricket Score 1st ODI Match.

The star batsman dominated the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami to put their side on the driver’s seat. At one stage, the required run-rate went up to almost nine-run per over. But, the cool and composed Taylor came to his side’s rescue and due to which New Zealand’s victory is on the cards.

Earlier in the match, Tom Latham won the toss and asked India to bat first. The decision didn’t prove to be spot on as Shreyas Iyer’s maiden ODI century and a quick-fire 88 from KL Rahul guided the visitors to 347/4 in the first innings. In reply, opening Henry Nicholls scored 78 runs and gave their side a good start. Apart from him, Latham scored a quick-fire 69 runs. As of now, it seems like New Zealand’s dismal run will finally come to end as they are inches away from a famous win.