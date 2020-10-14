Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will face Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) match no 31. The game will be held at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah on October 15, 2020. RCB is led by Virat Kohli, while KXIP plays under the captaincy of KL Rahul. This will be the second meeting of both teams in ongoing IPL season 13, in their previous clash, KXIP defeated RCB by 97 runs. RCB tasted victory in their previous game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), while Kings XI Punjab lost to KKR in their last game of IPL 2020. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for RCB vs KXIP, IPL 2020 bet odds, betting tips, predictions and favourites amongst Bangalore and Punjab. RCB vs KXIP Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 31.

RCB posted a competitive total of 194/2 in 20 overs against KKR, in reply KKR managed to score only 112/9. With this win RCB now has 10 points and are at the 3rd position. KXIP is currently going through a rough patch in IPL 2020 as they are at the bottom position with just one win from 7 games. In their previous clash, they were close to victory as they just fell short of two runs while chasing the target of 165 runs posted by KKR.

RCB vs KXIP Betting Odds and Betting Tips

Bookmakers have chosen RCB as favourite which is quite obvious considering their latest performance. Bet365 has placed 1.66 bet odds for RCB while for KXIP it is 2.20. Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab, Sharjah Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for RCB vs KXIP IPL 2020 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

If we consider RCB vs KXIP head to head record, then Punjab leads by 13-12. However, the inconsistent performance of KXIP in IPL 2020 and their players struggling with form and on the contrary RCB doing well in all department, it is easy to say that Bangalore is favourite in the upcoming match no 31 of IPL 2020.

