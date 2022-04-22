Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 36 of the Indian Premier League 2022. The RCB vs SRH clash in IPL 2022 will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on April 23, 2022 (Saturday) at 07:30 PM IST. So ahead of the IPL 2022 clash, we bring you RCB vs SRH betting odds along with the win predictions. RCB vs SRH Preview.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have bounced back well from their defeat to Chennai Super Kings with two back-to-back wins. They are second on the table and can go top with a win if their results go their way. Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad are in great form themselves, they are on a four-game winning run after defeats in their opening two games. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR.

RCB vs SRH Betting Odds and Tips

According to the bookmakers, Royal Challengers Bangalore are the favourites to win the match. Bet365 have put the odds in favour of RCB to come away with maximum points from the encounter. RCB have the odds of 1.66 in their favour while SRH are a 2.20 underdog.

RCB vs SRH Win Predictions

RCB vs SRH (Google)

According to Google Predictions, Royal Challengers Bangalore are tipped to come away with a win from the encounter. RCB have a 57% chance of winning the encounter compared to SRH's 43%. Hyderabad have the better head to head record winning 11 games to RCB's eight.

