The 11th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will be contested between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday, March 30. The blockbuster IPL 2025 match between Rajasthan and Chennai will be hosted at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, which is also the home ground of the 2008 champions, Rajasthan. The much-awaited clash between CSK and RR will begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). RR vs CSK IPL 2025, Guwahati Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings at Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

Riyan Parag will continue to lead the Rajasthan-based franchise after Sanju Samson has yet to receive his clearance from BCCI's Center of Excellence after suffering injury during India vs England's five-match T20I series at home earlier this year. Samson has been advised to play as a batter or an impact player in the Indian Premier League 2025. There are no injury concerns in the Rajasthan camp ahead of the thrilling match against Chennai Super Kings. The Rajasthan-based franchise started their campaign on a poor note. The 2008 champions suffered thrashing defeats against Sunrisers Hyderabad and the defending champions, Kolkata Knight Riders.

Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand, will be captained by Ruturaj Gaikwad. The five-time champions are coming into this contest after suffering a crushing defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Chennai. Before the RCB clash, the Chennai-based franchise thrashed arch-rivals Mumbai Indians in their opening match of the IPL 2025. The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side has no injury concerns, and they will be playing their first away game in the IPL 2025 season.

Rajasthan Royals

Yashasvi Jaiswal will continue to open the innings for the Rajasthan Royals alongside Sanju Samson. At number three, captain Riyan Parag might come, which will strengthen their top order against the Chennai Super Kings match. In the middle-order department, wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel will be a key player for the 2008 champions. He will be supported by left-handed batter Nitish Rana. At lower order, hard-hitter Shimron Hetmyer will have the responsibility to finish the innings of Rajasthan on a good note.

In the spin department, Wanindu Hasaranga will lead the attack along with Maheesh Theekshana. Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande and Sandeep Sharma will be their three front-line seamers during the match against Chennai Super Kings. In Impact players' options, Rajasthan could go with Kunal Singh Rathore, Shubham Dubey, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya and Kwena Maphaka.

RR Likely XI vs CSK

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma

Impact Players: Kunal Singh Rathore, Shubham Dubey, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Kwena Maphaka

Chennai Super Kings

The five-time champions Chennai Super Kings, who are known for limited changes in their playing XI, could go with some changes after their loss against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. In the top order, Devon Conway might get his first game of the IPL 2025 season. He will pair up with the inform batter Rachin Ravindra. Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad is expected to bat at the number three position. This will strengthen the top order of the Super Kings for the clash against the Rajasthan Royals.

In the middle order, Shivam Dube will be their main batter. He will be supported by Shaik Rasheed alongside veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. Legendary wicketkeeper batter MS Dhoni will continue to bat in the lower order. In the spin department, star leg-spinner Noor Ahmad will be their lead spinner alongside Ravindra Jadeja.

Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed, and Kamlesh Nagarkoti will lead the pace attack of the five-time champions. The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side could go with Rahul Tripathi, Sam Curran, Vijay Shankar and Jamie Overton as their impact player substitute options. RR vs CSK IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 11.

CSK Likely XI vs RR

Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, Shaik Rasheed, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed

Impact Players: Rahul Tripathi, Sam Curran, Vijay Shankar, Jamie Overton

