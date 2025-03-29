Rajasthan Royals (RR) will host five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 11th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. The 11th match of the IPL 2025 between Rajasthan and Chennai will be hosted at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. The much-awaited clash will begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Sunday, March 30. Riyan Parag will continue to lead the Rajasthan-based franchise after regular captain Sanju Samson is yet to get his clearance from BCCI's Center of Excellence after suffering an injury during the India vs England five-match T20I series. RR vs CSK IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 11.

Wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson can only play as a batter or an impact player substitute. Rajasthan's journey so far in the IPL 2025 has been on a poor note. The 2008 champions have lost both their matches against Sunrisers Hyderabad and defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders.

Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand will be captained by Ruturaj Gaikwad. Chennai have started their IPL 2025 campaign on a mixed note. Out of two games till now. the five-time champions have registered just one win. Super Kings defeated Mumbai Indians at their home but suffered a thrashing defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Meanwhile, fans who are eager to know about the Guwahati weather update on March 30 will get all the information here.

Guwahati Weather Live

The Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings will be played on Sunday, March 30, and will start at 7:30 PM IST. In good news for fans, there are no rain predictions in Guwahati on Sunday. The temperature during the day will be around 30 to 32 degrees Celsius. However, during match hours, the temperature will drop to 21 to 24 degrees Celsius. Expected to be a full encounter between Rajasthan and Chennai with no interruption of rain. Meanwhile, fans can find the pitch report of the Barsapara Cricket Stadium can be found below. Rajat Patidar Removes Cap Before Shaking Hands With MS Dhoni Following Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Thumping Win Over Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025, Video Goes Viral.

Barsapara Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

The Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati has traditionally produced balanced tracks. The surface is slightly dry, which means spin plays a crucial role if dew doesn't play its role. Initially, fast bowlers get some seam movement, but spinners could extract some turn. For batters, they will be able to play their shots freely. It is expected to be a high-scoring encounter with Rajasthan marking their first victory of the IPL 2025.

