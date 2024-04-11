Gujarat Titans returned back to winning ways after securing a three-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals in an closely-fought IPL 2024 encounter. Batting first, RR scored 196/3 riding on the half-centuries from Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag. Chasing it, GT had a slow start but a strong finish from Rahul Tewatia and Rashid khan powered them ahead of the finishing line. This is the third win for GT in the IPL 2024 and with it they moved to the sixth position in the points table. RR retained the top spot despite the loss. Shubman Gill Reacts Angrily After Third Umpire Goofs Up During Wide-Ball DRS, Video From RR vs GT IPL 2024 Match Goes Viral.

GT won the toss and opted to bowl in the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. They were off to a good start as they dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler in no time. Once the game looked in their control, Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag stitched a big partnership and riding on their partnership, RR posted a big total on board. Rashid Khan looked back in touch with the ball as was the most economical of the GT bowlers.

Chasing it, GT were off to a slow but steady start. Kuldeep Sen's inspired bowling spell put roadblocks on GT's scoring rate and they struggled for boundaries. Shubman Gill was the only one who could keep up with the asking rate and set the foundation of the chase. As the game looked out of hand for GT, Rashid Khan and Rahul Tewatia staged a comeback and the duo combined to take the visitors over the winning line.

RR vs GT Stat Highlights:

# This is the highest successful chase on the last ball for GT

# This is the second highest target successfully chased at Jaipur in IPL

# This is the highest target successfully chased by GT in IPL

# Shubman Gill was dismissed for the third time against Yuzvendra Chahal in the IPL

# Shubman Gill completed 3000 runs in the IPL

# Shubman Gill is the second fastest Indian to complete 3000 runs in the IPL

# Shubman Gill is the youngest at time of 3000 IPL runs (24y 215 days)

# Shubman Gill took the fourth fewest innings to 3000 IPL runs (94)

# Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag has the second highest partnership for RR for 3rd or lower wickets in IPL (130)

# Sanju Samson now has the most 50+ scores for RR in all T20s (25)

# Sanju Samson now has the highest score in 50th IPL match as captain (68*)

# Jos Buttler now has four dismissals against Rashid Khan. Riyan Parag Dismissal Video: Watch Vijay Shankar Take Excellent Catch Near Boundary Line to Dismiss Rajasthan Royals Batter During RR vs GT IPL 2024.

Finally, a close game which saw the match go till the last ball and with it RR's unbeaten run comes to an end. Now no one is unbeaten in the league and given the quality of the IPL, it is difficult for someone to sustain a streak. A difficult loss to digest for RR as they were ambushed while GT will be elated doing what they do best.

