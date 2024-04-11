A bizarre scenario developed during the Rajasthan Royals innings against Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2024. GT refereed a wide-ball review to the third umpire after Mohit Sharma's slower bouncer evaded Sanju Samson's outstretched bat. The on-field umpire called it a wide, which led GT to ask for a review. The TV umpire argued that since Samson had shuffled across slightly to play the ball, the ball wouldn’t be considered a wide despite being outside the tramline. He then asked the on-field umpire to stay with his non-wide call, mistakenly assuming that the signal was not a wide. Upon realising that the on-field signal was wide, the TV umpire asked for another replay and decided that the on-field call should stand, eventually judging it to be a wide. The goof up from the Third umpire made the GT cricketers go furious and an angry Shubman Gill was spotted asking questions to the umpire. RR vs GT Memes Go Viral After Gujarat Titans Beat Rajasthan Royals By Three Wickets in IPL 2024.

Shubman Gill Reacts Angrily After Third Umpire Goofs Up During Wide-Ball DRS

Gill was furious . These catch drops and fielding will cause us again..#RRvsGT pic.twitter.com/tAYnb1vCvS — khushi (@vc975625) April 10, 2024

