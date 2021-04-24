Rajasthan Royals beat Kolkata Knight Riders by six wickets to record their second win in IPL 2021 and drop KKR to the bottom of the IPL 2021 points table. The win also halted RR’s run of two consecutive defeats. Chris Morris was the star for Rajasthan Royals with the South African all-rounder dismissing Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik and Pat Cummins to dent KKR’s hopes of posing a big total on the scoreboard. Sanju Samson then led from the front with an unbeaten 42 from 41 balls and took RR home in overs with seven balls and six wickets to spare. Take a look at some stat highlights from the match. RR vs KKR Highlights IPL 2021.

The Royals bowlers bowled well in tandem and restricted KKR to 25/1 in the powerplay. Shubman Gill and Nitish Rana struggled to find the boundaries despite field restrictions and the former was also dismissed courtesy of a brilliant run out from Jos Buttler. Nitish Rana perished two overs later and then Eoin Morgan was run-out in horrific fashion without even facing a ball after a big miscommunication with Rahul Tripathi, who was KKR’s highest scorer with 36 runs. Dinesh Karthik scored 25 and helped KKR cross the 100-run mark but they could not post a winning total on the scoreboard. Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia Come Up with Unique Selfie Celebration After Pat Cummins' Departure During RR vs KKR Clash (Watch Video).

Rajasthan then chased down the target quite comfortably with David Miller and Samson taking them home with an unbeaten 34-run stand for the fifth wicket. Miller finished unbeaten on 24 runs from 23 deliveries. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shivam Dube also played handy cameos to keep RR ahead of the eight ball and take them over the line. Take a look at some stat highlights from the RR vs KKR match.

# Kolkata Knight Riders have now lost nine of their 10 matches at the Wankhede Stadium

# Chris Morris has now dismissed Andre Russell and Dinesh Karthik four times each in the IPL

# Morris equalled his career-best figures in the IPL after taking 4/23 in this game. He had achieved the same figures against KKR in 2015

# This was also KKR’s fourth consecutive defeat in IPL 2021

The defeat was KKR’s fourth consecutive loss in IPL 2021 and now find themselves at the bottom of the points table with only one win in five games. Rajasthan Royals registered their second victory in five games and climbed to sixth in the standings. They are now level on points with Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings. All three teams have four points after five games.

