Rajasthan Royals are set to lock horns with Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022 on Sunday, April 10. The match would be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and is set to start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Rajasthan Royals, one of the strongest sides in this year's competition, began the competition well with two consecutive victories, that came over Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians respectively. But they fell to a loss in a tight game against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last match and would be looking to bounce back to winning ways. RR vs LSG Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About TATA IPL 2022 Match 20

Lucknow Super Giants meanwhile, began with a defeat to fellow debutants Gujarat Titans but have been in great form ever since, winning three games on the trot. They will aim at continuing their winning streak in the tournament. Meanwhile, fans, who are searching for RR vs LSG Dream11 Team Prediction for IPL 2022 match can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions to prepare your fantasy team.

RR vs LSG, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper – Jos Buttler (RR) and KL Rahul (LSG) can be picked as the keepers.

RR vs LSG, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters – Devdutt Padikkal (RR), Shimron Hetmyer (RR), Ayush Badoni (LSG) and Deepak Hooda (LSG) can be chosen as batters of the Dream11 Fantasy Team.

RR vs LSG, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Krunal Pandya (LSG) and Jason Holder (LSG) can be taken as the all-rounders.

RR vs LSG, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Prasidh Krishna (RR), Trent Boult (RR) and Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) can form the bowling attack.

RR vs LSG, Dream11 Team Prediction: Jos Buttler (RR), KL Rahul (LSG), Devdutt Padikkal (RR), Shimron Hetmyer (RR), Ayush Badoni (LSG), Deepak Hooda (LSG), Krunal Pandya (LSG), Jason Holder (LSG), Prasidh Krishna (RR), Trent Boult (RR) and Yuzvendra Chahal (RR)

Jos Buttler (RR) could be named as the captain of your RR vs LSG Dream11 Fantasy Team, while Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) can be selected as the vice-captain.

