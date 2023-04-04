Rajasthan Royals (RR) host Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) match at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati, Assam. Both the sides emerged victorious in their respective opening fixtures to take two valuable points. While Rajasthan Royals defeated SunRisers Hyderabad by 72 runs, Punjab Kings defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a rain-curtailed match. Meanwhile, you can scroll down for RR vs PBKS fantasy team tips and suggestions. RR vs PBKS IPL 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Indian Premier League Season 16 Match 8 in Guwahati.

Rajasthan Royals had an easy outing against SRH and registered a convincing win with their top three- Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson- scoring half-centuries. In bowling, Yuzvendra Chahal picked four wickets while Trent Boult chipped in with a couple. Punjab Kings, on the other hand, had a relatively close game against KKR. Bhanuka Rajapaksa played an impressive innings of 50 runs while rest of the batsmen chipped in with vital cameos. Arshdeep Singh was the star with the ball for PBKS with three wickets in as many overs.

RR vs PBKS, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers- Jos Buttler (RR), Sanju Samson (RR) and Bhanuka Rajapaksa (PBKS) can be our pick as wicket-keepers for RR vs PBKS fantasy team.

RR vs PBKS, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters- In batting, Shikhar Dhawan (RR) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR) can be picked as batsmen in your RR vs PBKS Dream11 team.

RR vs PBKS, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders - For the RR vs PBKS we will go with three all-rounders- Sam Curran (PBKS), Jason Holder (RR) and Sikandar Raza (PBKS) in our Dream11 fantasy team.

RR vs PBKS, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Trent Boult (RR), Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) and Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) can be the bowlers in your RR vs PBKS Dream11 fantasy team.

RR vs PBKS, Dream11 Team Prediction:

Jos Buttler (RR) could be named as the captain of your Dream11 Fantasy Team RR vs PBKS whereas Sam Curran (PBKS) could be selected as the vice-captain.

