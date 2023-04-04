Both Rajasthan and Punjab have got off to a great start in IPL 2023 with the former winning their opener by 72 runs while the latter emerged victorious by 7 runs. Coming to the match preview for both the sides, for Rajasthan, during their last game we saw, their top-order batters coming good with the bat – Jos Buttler, Yashashvi Jaiswal, and, captain Sanju Samson scoring crucial 50s that helped the side post 203. Defending 204, Rajasthan bowlers, especially Yuzvendra Chahal (4-wicket haul), and, Trent Boult (2-fer) did the damage as Sunrisers Hyderabad got out for 131. MS Dhoni Hits Back to Back Sixes During CSK vs LSG IPL 2023 Match, Fans Highlight Gautam Gambhir's Reaction As Memes Galore on Twitter.

For Punjab, their last match also went well as they won the game by seven runs, Punjab batters, especially captain, Shikhar Dhawan (40), and, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (50), along with others combined to put up a challenging total of 191 after losing five wickets. Defending 192, India pacer, Arshdeep Singh (3-fer) shined as he along with other bowlers joined together to restrict their opposition to 146. The match between Rajasthan and Punjab is going to be exciting as both the teams are doing well in all departments – be it in terms of batting or bowling. This match is going to be a head-on battle. However, it is Rajasthan, who slightly have the upper hand as previously it was seen that the Sanju Samson-led side emerged victorious 14 times out of their 24 meetings with Punjab.

RR vs PBKS Head-to-Head Record in IPL

Punjab and Rajasthan played against each other 24 times with the former winning 10 times while the latter winning 14 times.

RR vs PBKS Match Number 8 TATA IPL 2023 Key Players

Jos Buttler (RR)

Ravichandran Ashwin (RR)

Trent Boult (RR)

Liam Livingstone (PBKS)

Sam Curran (PBKS)

RR vs PBKS Match Number 8 TATA IPL 2023 Venue and Match Timing

The RR vs PBKS IPL 2023 Match Number 8 will be played at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, in Guwahati on April 05 (Wednesday). The match will be played at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 07:00 pm IST. IPL 2023: 'Batted Well but Didn’t Capitalise', Says LSG Captain KL Rahul After Losing to CSK.

RR vs PBKS Match Number 8 TATA IPL 2023 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of TATA IPL 2023 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Network channels to catch the live telecast of the RR vs PBKS Match Number 8 on TV in India. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom 18, have the online Streaming rights of the TATA IPL 2023 in India. Fans can turn to the JioCinema app or website to catch the free live streaming of the RR vs PBKS Match Number 8 in India.

RR vs PBKS Match Number 8 TATA IPL 2023 Likely Playing XI:

Rajasthan: Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, R Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, SV Samson(C), Jos Buttler, KM Asif, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal

Punjab: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Matt Short/Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran, Rishi Dhawan/Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar

