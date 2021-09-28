Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore face each other in match 43 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 as the two teams aim to consolidate their place in the top four of the team standings. The RR vs RCB clash will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on September 29, 2021 (Wednesday). So ahead of the game, we take a look at the Dubai weather and how the pitch could behave. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated: RR Fail To Move Into Playoff Spot After Loss To SRH.

Royal Challengers Bangalore brought an end to their three-game losing run as they defeated Mumbai Indians in their previous encounter to pit a gap between them and the chasing pack for the third place in the standings, Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals failed to move into the top four after losing to Sunrisers Hyderabad and will be hoping to get back to winning ways.

Dubai Weather

Dubai Weather (Photo Credits: Accuweather.com)

The Dubai weather on September 29, 2021 (Wednesday) for the RR vs RCB clash is great for an entertaining game of cricket. The temperatures will be around 35 degree Celsius throughout and there is no chance of rain so an uninterrupted game can be expected.

Dubai Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

The strip in Dubai has been kind to the batters as big scores have been posted on the ground this season. However, batsmen first need to get themselves set before looking for a big score. Of the three games played, two have been won by teams batting first. The dew factor is expected to play some kind of role as well.

