IPL 2024 Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Free Live Streaming Online on JioCinema: Get TV Channel Telecast Details of RR vs RCB T20 Cricket Match on Star Sports

Rajasthan Royals are yet to defeat in the Indian Premier League and currently occupy the second spot in the points table with three wins. They face the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at home this evening, a side that has lost thrice already. The only time Bengaluru did win was against Punjab, but that too had its share of tense moments. The visitors are yet to produce one convincing performance in the campaign and they will need to improve considerably else moving to the play-offs could prove to be difficult. There is no shortage of talent in both the teams and this should make up for fascinating viewing for the neutrals. IPL 2024: Worrying Stats on Virat Kohli Ahead of Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals Clash.

Sandeep Sharma will undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability for Rajasthan Royals. The pacer missed the last match due to a niggle and if he does not make the cut, Nandre Burger will not be needed as an impact player. Jose Butler is yet to get a big score for the team but will likely be picked again. Riyan Parag is the pick of the players in the team and he alongside Sanju Samson will do the bulk of the scoring again.

Mahipal Lomror could find his way back into the playing eleven for Bengaluru with Dinesh Karthik keeping again. Virat Kohli did not get a big score in the last game while then struggles of Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell has been alarming. Unless Bengaluru fix their batting woes, they will struggle to pick up points.

RR vs RCB Match 19 of TATA IPL 2024

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will clash with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL 2024 on April 7. The RR vs RCB match will be played at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium, Jaipur and it starts at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Live Telecast of RR vs RCB Match 19 of TATA IPL 2024

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to IPL 2024. The RR vs RCB live telecast viewing option will be available on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, and Star Sports 3/HD with English commentary. The viewing option for RR vs RCB in Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD channels. Meanwhile, fans can enjoy the match with regional commentary on Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels.

Online Live Streaming of RR vs RCB Match 19 of TATA IPL 2024

JioCinema, which possesses the digital rights of IPL 2024, will provide the Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match. Rajasthan Royals will be a tough nut to crack for Bengaluru at their own backyard and this will compound their problems further.

