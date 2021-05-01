Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match 28 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The RR vs SRH clash will be played at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in Delhi on May 02, 2021 (Sunday). Both teams are lingering at the bottom and will be looking to change their fortunes. So ahead of the game, we bring you the weather report in Delhi and how the pitch will behave for the RR vs SRH match. RR vs SRH Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know.

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals have had a poor start to their IPL season as the teams find themselves at the bottom and second from bottom in the team standings respectively. Both sides will be looking to get back to winning ways and get some momentum behind them in their push for a playoff spot. Kane Williamson Replaces David Warner as Sunrisers Hyderabad Captain for Remainder of IPL 2021 Season.

Delhi Weather

Delhi Weather (Photo Credits; Accuweather.com)

The temperature in Delhi on May 2, 2021 (Sunday) for the MI vs CSK clash is expected to be around the late 30 degree Celsius mark and could reach up to 40 degrees Celcius. The skies are expected to be cloudy and there are no chances of rain so an entire match can be expected without any interruptions.

Pitch Report

The strip at Arun Jaitley Stadium is known to aid the bowlers as both pacers and spinners can get purchase off the wicket but teams have been able to post huge totals on the board. Teams batting second have had the upper hand at the venue so far so electing to field first after winning the toss should be the likely decision.

