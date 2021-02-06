India bowler S Sreesanth celebrates his 38th birthday on February 6 (Saturday). The right-arm pacer returned to playing domestic cricket earlier this year after completing a seven-year ban following allegations of match-fixing. He recently represented Kerala in the Syed Ali Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. Sreesanth has been part of two World Cup-winning India teams and played the 2007 ICC T20 World Cup and the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup finals. As he celebrates his 38th birthday, take a look at some lesser-known facts about Sreesanth. Sreesanth Registers for IPL 2021 Player Auction; Starc and Root Opt out.

Sreesanth was born to Santhakumaran Nair and Savithri Devi in Kothamangalam, Kerala. Sreesanth initially started as a leg-spinner and modelled his bowling action after Anil Kumble. But his habit of bowling yorkers, converted Sreesanth into a fast bowler. He went to become the first bowler from Kerala to have played T20 internationals for India. Sreesanth has so far represented India in 27 Test matches, 53 ODIs and 10 T20Is. Sreesanth took 87 wickets in Test matches, 75 wickets in ODIs and seven wickets in Twenty20 internationals. S Sreesanth in IPL 2021: Three Teams Who Can Bid for the Pacer at the Indian Premier League 14 Auction.

Sreesanth was born as Shanthakumaran Nair Sreesanth to Santhakumaran Nair and Savithri Devi on February 5, 1983

He is nicknamed ‘Gopu’ and is called by the same name by his friends and family

Sreesanth was the first bowler from Kerala to take a Ranji Trophy hat-trick

He is also the first cricketer from the state to play a T20I internationals for India

Sreesanth owns a sports shop in Kochi. The shop is named S36

He participated in a number of realities shows including Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7 and Bigg Boss 12

Sreesanth has also acted in four movies Aksar 2, Team 5, Cabaret and Kempe Gowda 2

The Kerala cricketer has registered for IPL 2021 players auction after returning to domestic cricket. He has so far played for Kings XI Punjab, Kochi Tuskers and Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League. Sreesanth has set his base price at Rs 75 lakh for the upcoming player auction.

