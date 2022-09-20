The SA20 Player Auction was held for the first time on September 19, 2022 (Monday) and following its conclusion, the six participating teams have their finalised squads for the competition starting in January. The Auction saw franchises bid on a total of 533 players and we take a look at the top 10 most expensive buys of the SA20 League Auction. AB de Villiers Praises Graeme Smith For Organising Cricket South Africa T20 League, Optimistic About Cricket Development in the Country.

Tristan Stubbs, who has been a rising star of South African cricket, was the most sort out player at the auction as the 22-year-old became the most expensive player sold at the SA20 League auction with Sunrisers Eastern Cape splashing R9.2m on the star. Meanwhile, Rilee Rossouw, Marco Jansen and Wayne Parnell also fetching high bids.

Top 10 Most Expensive Buys At SA20 League Player Auction

No Player Team Price (South African Rand) 1 Tristan Stubbs Sunrisers Eastern Cape R9.2m 2 Rilee Rossouw Pretoria Capitals R6.9m 3 Marco Jansen Sunrisers Eastern Cape R6.1m 4 Wayne Parnell Pretoria Capitals R5.6m 5 Sisanda Magala Sunrisers Eastern Cape R5.4m 6 Heinrich Klaasen Durban Super Giants R4.5m 7 Reeza Hendricks Joburg Super Kings R4.5m 8 Tabraiz Shamsi Paarl Royals R4.3m 9 Dwaine Pretorius Durban Super Giants R4.1m 10 Rassie van der Dussen MI Cape Town R3.9m

The first edition of the SA20 League will be played in January and February of 2022. The franchises can have a maximum number of 17 players in their squad as they were permitted to sign up to seven international players and ten South Africans. The teams can field only a maximum of four foreign stars in their playing XI.

